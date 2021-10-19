"I would really love to break his face" - Jorge Masvidal talks about fighting Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title

Jorge Masvidal has opened up about potentially fighting his former friend Colby Covington in a UFC welterweight title matchup.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal was asked about a possible title matchup between him and Colby Covington. ‘Gamebred’ responded by suggesting that he’d be more than willing to beat 'Chaos' for the title, should he win it against Usman. Masvidal stated:

“That could happen too. That guy [Colby Covington] is even more of a coward than Leon. So, I would really love to break his face, especially for a title. So, there’s a lot of things that could happen or not happen."

Masvidal is currently set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December, while Covington will fight one month before 'Gamebred'. 'Chaos' will face reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 in November.

Speaking about his upcoming fight with Edwards, Masvidal said:

"Me, I'm just gonna put my hard hat on, put my mouthpiece, just get to work, man. Just f**king, just get to work; put the hours in, put the fights in, do whatever I've gotta do. At the end of the day, I look up to the sky, and all the work will be done. And I'll f**king, I'll be where I need to be at, you know. So, I'm not worried about all those other things that I can't control. I'm just worried about breaking Leon's f**king face again."

You can watch Jorge Masvidal’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

A Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington grudge match could be on the cards in 2022

For years, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington trained together at the world-renowned American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. The two were close friends; however, their friendship turned sour as they ascended to the top of the MMA food chain.

The friends-turned-foes have been feuding over the coveted UFC welterweight title that's eluded both of them. Masvidal fell short in both his attempts for Usman's title - in 2020 and 2021. Similarly, Covington fought 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the title in 2019, only to lose via fifth-round TKO.

Also Read

The consensus in the MMA community is that if Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal emerge victorious in their fights at UFC 268 and 269, respectively, a ‘Chaos’ vs. ‘Gamebred’ grudge matchup could materialize in 2022.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh