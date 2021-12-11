"We haven't seen anybody die but he was on his way" - Justin Gaethje believes UFC 268 fight with Michael Chandler could have been fatal

Justin Gaethje feels his UFC 268 scrap vs. Michael Chandler could've turned fatal.

Speaking at the UFC 269 weigh-in show, Gaethje was asked if he wanted more rounds against Chandler on November 6.

'The Highlight' responded in the affirmative but suggested 'Iron' may have died if their lightweight title eliminator went beyond the stipulated 15 minutes.

"Actually, for his sake, no! He was in bad shape and we have not seen anybody die [inside the octagon]. But he was on his way, man. And I didn't want to see that," said Gaethje.

Watch Justin Gaethje in conversation with Laura Sanko, Dan Hellie and Daniel Cormier below:

Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who holds a 22-7 pro MMA record, is currently without an opponent.

Conversely, Gaethje will face whoever wins the UFC 269 main event between titleholder Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje is 6-3 in the UFC after a dominant run as champion in the now-defunct World Series of Fighting

Justin Gaethje enjoyed a dominant run as lightweight champion in the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) MMA promotion. 'The Highlight' made five successful title defenses before vacating the belt in May 2017.

WSOF converted into the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in 2018. Gaethje made his UFC debut in July 2017 while holding an impressive 17-0 record.

PFL @PFLMMA #OnThisDay Justin Gaethje successfully defended the WSOF lightweight championship against Luis Palomino! #OnThisDay Justin Gaethje successfully defended the WSOF lightweight championship against Luis Palomino! https://t.co/URtP2z4iSQ

The 33-year-old is 6-3 in the UFC after losing fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje boasts octagon wins over Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone and Michael Chandler.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gaethje is the first UFC athlete to earn a post-fight bonus in each of their first seven matchups inside the octagon. He's won six 'Fight of the Night' and four 'Performance of the Night' bonuses since making his 2017 promotional debut.

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Joshua Broom