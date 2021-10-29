"We will both come in 100 miles an hour" - Michael Chandler details how the first round of his potential fight with Conor McGregor will go

Michael Chandler has suggested that a potential fight between himself and MMA megastar Conor McGregor would be an electrifying matchup, particularly in round one.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler opened up on multiple topics. One of these topics was a recent tweet wherein he alluded to possibly fighting Conor McGregor in the future. Helen Yee brought up this tweet and noted that Chandler set the MMA fans abuzz with excitement regarding a dream matchup between him and ‘Notorious’.

Michael Chandler addressed this and explained that he’s proud to represent the UFC lightweight division. ‘Iron’ shed light upon how exciting and dynamic the division is, adding that there’s no shortage of thrilling fights for him. Chandler then turned his attention to the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor and stated:

“And, yeah, I mean, Conor, you know, hope he heals up pretty well. But yeah, there’s a lot of people that have talked about me and Conor fighting for a very long time. I do think it will be one of the most electrifying, especially first rounds, ever. We will both come in 100 miles an hour and see, you know, see who gets that win. But, you know, we’ll see. I hope that fight happens sometime.”

You can watch Michael Chandler’s interview in the video below:

Could Michael Chandler be Conor McGregor’s comeback fight in 2022?

Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6th. A win over Gaethje, who’s ranked No. 2 in the UFC lightweight division and is a former interim UFC lightweight champion, could earn Chandler another shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

However, should Michael Chandler end up losing his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje, he’d likely be out of the UFC lightweight title picture for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the former Bellator lightweight champion could find himself in another high-profile fight next year, irrespective of whether he wins or loses at UFC 268.

One of the dream matchups involving Michael Chandler since he joined the UFC in 2020 has been that of him taking on former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC icon is on a two-fight losing streak and is recovering from a horrific leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier this July.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the much-discussed fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor could materialize when the Irishman makes his much-awaited return to the octagon in 2022.

