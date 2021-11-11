"When he puts the persona down, he's a pretty decent guy" - Michael Chiesa on Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman's moment of respect after UFC 268 fight

Michael Chiesa has praised Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for sharing a moment of mutual respect after their UFC 268 rematch last weekend.

Usman and Covington went to war at Madison Square Garden in New York and put on a phenomenal main event. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' eventually defeated 'Chaos' via unanimous decision to retain his welterweight belt.

During a recent conversation with commentator Paul Felder on the UFC's official YouTube channel, Michael Chiesa admitted that Colby Covington is a decent guy outside his trash-talking persona.

"You know, first and foremost, I wasn't surprised to see the mutual showing of respect between the guys. Like, look, we all know Colby says some outlandish stuff. He really says a lot of things I am really not fond of. But when he puts the persona down, he is actually a pretty decent guy. So it didn't come as any surprise that they had their moment. And I like that Kamaru in the press conference when they're like, 'Hey, what did Colby say to you?'. He's like you know what that is between me and him. We've been fighting each other for dang near an hour across 10 rounds. That is our business and nobody else's.' But I mean, the fight delivered."

Watch Michael Chiesa in conversation with Paul Felder below:

Michael Chiesa is scheduled to face Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43

Michael Chiesa (18-5) will square off against No.14-ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady (14-0) at UFC Vegas 43 on November 20.

'Maverick' is coming off a loss against No.4-ranked Vicente Luque at UFC 265 in August this year. Chiesa's submission loss to the Brazilian ended his four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Brady is unbeaten in his professional MMA career so far. He is 4-0 in the UFC and is a former Cage Fury FC welterweight champion. He'll be looking to make a sizable jump up the welterweight ladder with an impressive performance against Chiesa later this month.

Edited by Harvey Leonard