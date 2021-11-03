"The chicken got spoiled and I was puking" - Colby Covington claims he was sick from UFC PI food right before the first fight against Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington has frequently talked about the reasons behind his loss at the hands of UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December 2019. 'Chaos' recently opened up about yet another factor that played into his defeat. So much so that he almost pulled out of the fight.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall of BT Sport, Covington revealed that he had received spoilt chicken from the UFC's Performance Institute, which caused him digestive issues.

"With the way the PI gave me food, they sent it across Vegas. It was like a 30-minute drive, it stayed in the car. I really feel like the chicken got spoiled and I was puking man. I had to have Clint and the other guy at the UFC PI come over and they saw me puking twenty times, two nights before the biggest fight of my life with Marty. And I knew I wasn't at a 100% going into that fight," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington still at odds with referee Marc Goddard

In addition to his physical fitness ahead of his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Colby Covington had major qualms with referee Marc Goddard.

'Chaos' had previously alleged that Goddard had offered 'The Nigerian Nightmare' several unwarranted breaks to recuperate. However, he was not afforded the same luxury. He also did not agree with the stoppage. According to Covington, the fight was stopped early.

"I was still able to [perform well] with fighting two people that night because that ref made a lot of questionable calls. You could clearly see him in between the rounds, he's pulling me back he's never touching Usman. He's just taking my energy, grabbing me, telling me to calm down, never saying anything to Marty," Colby Covington told Adam Catterall.

'Chaos' is looking to re-ignite his feud with Usman at UFC 268. He will also look to avenge his UFC 245 loss. Whether he can overcome the challenge presented by Kamaru Usman as effectively as he claims remains to be seen.

