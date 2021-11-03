"The guy's fragile" - Colby Covington predicts how the Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards fight goes at UFC 269

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have hardly shared an amicable relationship over the past few years. Ahead of Masvidal's next fight against Leon Edwards, 'Chaos' hedged his bets, and it's not his compatriot he's backing.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall from BT Sport, Colby Covington offered his two cents on how the scrap between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards would play out.

He opined that Masvidal's prime was behind him and that his lack of discipline and commitment to the game was what sapped him of his momentum.

"You know, I don't think there's anybody on the roster that Street Judas Masvidal can beat anymore. So, whoever they put him in there with, will get their hand raised. I've seen the lifestyle that [Masvidal] lives. The guy's fragile, he's not disciplined, he's not working hard in the gym every single day. So it doesn't really matter who the UFC matches him up with, he'll get beat by anybody," admitted Colby Covington.

Colby Covington open to fighting the victor of Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title

If what Colby Covington has to say is to be believed, he may be well on the way to slinging the UFC welterweight championship title over his shoulder soon enough.

Should Covington emerge triumphant against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, he is more than willing to butt heads with the victor of the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

"I want to fight the biggest and best fights and whatever the UFC wants to do, I'll be ready for it. I want to give the people and the fans their money's worth and what they deserve. If that's what the people want, if that's what the UFC wants, let's do it man. I'm the best in the world. I'm not hiding from nobody," said Colby Covington.

Although he may be counting his chickens before they hatch, Colby Covington is seemingly exuding confidence as we inch closer to the fight.

