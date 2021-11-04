"I really dislike the guy but he can win" - Dustin Poirier wouldn't be surprised if Colby Covington beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Colby Covington has rubbed several people the wrong way with his demeanor inside and outside the octagon, including Dustin Poirier. However, that has done nothing to chip anything away from his athletic process inside the cage. Poirier confirmed the same, stating that he believes 'Chaos' has a legitimate chance at beating Kamaru Usman.

Covington and Usman are set to butt heads at the upcoming UFC 268 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden. Keeping their last fight in mind, Dustin Poirier revealed that Colby Covington could very well walk away as the freshly minted UFC welterweight champion come fight night.

While in conversation on the Punchin' In podcast, Dustin Poirier offered his two cents on the upcoming fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. When it came to hedging his bets, Dustin Poirier was quick to side with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'; however, he wasn't as quick to write Colby Covington out.

"As much as I dislike the guy [Colby Covington], that's a live dog. You're crazy if you don't think Colby can win. I really dislike the guy, but he can win the fight. He can win the fight," admitted Dustin Poirier.

"It fits him pretty good" - Colby Covington reveals his favorite nickname from those he has given to UFC fighters

Colby Covington has earned a significant amount of infamy for concocting ridiculous monikers for his UFC contemporaries. Fighters like Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Khamzat Chimaev, and others have found themselves at the receiving end of Covington's nicknames.

However, none have it as bad as Kamaru Usman. While in conversation with the media at the UFC 268 press conference, 'Chaos' opened up about his favorite moniker, and it was none other than the one he has for Kamaru Usman.

"I think Marty Juiceman, the CEO of EPO, it fits him pretty good, you know? A 35-year-old middle aged man and he looks like he has a chemical imbalance. Guy's got acne all over his face, all over his shoulders and back. Why is that? Are you going through puberty at 35? I thought men did that at 16 or 17," quipped Colby Covington.

Colby Covington is currently gunning to usurp Kamaru Usman's 170lbs throne at the UFC 268 main event. The win will serve the goal of vindicating him from his previous loss, something he has longed for ever since his loss to Usman at UFC 245.

