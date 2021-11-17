"I never felt in danger at all" - Justin Gaethje claims was prepared for Michael Chandler's power, but reveals what surprised him

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268 was perhaps one of the greatest fights the UFC has put together this year. In the aftermath of their barnburner, Justin Gaethje revealed that he was well prepared for Michael Chandler's explosive power; however, it was Chandler's pace that surprised him.

While in conversation with Jim Norton and Bobby Kelly on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Justin Gaethje harked back to his in-octagon experience with Michael Chandler. He admitted that he was able to deal with Chandler's power-packed punches pretty well.

Gaethje had this to say as he recalled the fight:

"I mean, how fast he was, was surprising. When you don't see something like that and then it's right there in front of you. The first round specifically was really fast. The shots that he hit me with, no. The one shot where my legs for kind of funky, you know, I didn't feel like I got hit hard. I never felt in danger at all."

Catch the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Justin Gaethje right here:

Following his impressive victory over Chandler, Justin Gaethje is looking to stake his claim for the UFC lightweight title. Ranked No. 2 in the lightweight rankings, 'The Highlight' has been lobbying for a title shot rather vehemently.

Michael Chandler foresees Justin Gaethje lifting the UFC lightweight strap next

Having suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler believes he was bested by the future UFC lightweight champion. He revealed as much while in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of 'The MMA Hour'.

"I think Justin Gaethje is the clear-cut No. 1 contender. I think Justin Gaethje cleans up a couple of things, remembers how he lost to Dustin Poirier a couple of years ago, and I think he wins the title, middle of next year,” said Michael Chandler.

Watch Michael Chandler and Ariel Helwani break down the UFC lightweight division right here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

'The Highlight' will keep a keen eye on how the upcoming fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira plays out at UFC 269 in December.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by C. Naik