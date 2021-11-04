"He wouldn't dare come in here" - Kamaru Usman on Canelo Alvarez potentially challenging him to an MMA fight

A potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez has been a topic of discussion ever since the UFC welterweight champion expressed his desire for the same. However, Usman is confident that should the fight ever materialize, it won't be happening inside the octagon.

Kamaru Usman believes that if a fight between him and Canelo Alvarez were to ever take place, it would be inside the squared circle. He cited the risk involved in crossing over to another dimension of combat sports to lay it all on the line as the main reason behind a boxer's reluctance to fight in MMA.

While in conversation with the media ahead of his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 268, Kamaru Usman offered fans some insight into his mindset regarding a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez.

"He [Canelo] wouldn't dare come in here, let's be honest. That's the thing, we have to pursue these guys. Because we're willing to take that risk. I don't know if they're willing to pursue us," declared Kamaru Usman.

Fighting Canelo Alvarez is something that scares Kamaru Usman

With cross-over fights becoming the norm, fighters are increasingly embracing what may be combat sports' new normal. Usman admitted that the prospect of fighting Canelo was something that left him slightly scared, and rightly so.

However, that did nothing to chip away at the faith he had in his abilities as a combat sports professional. Recognizing the perils of the job, Kamaru Usman exuded confidence in the face of a bold new challenge that may face him sometime soon.

"Let's be honest, like I said, there's a reason that scares me. That scares me because he's a master at his craft. He's used to these boxers. We're different. Sometimes different can be good. What's wrong with giving them a different look? Of course it's a tall tree to climb but we saw what happened the last time I was an underdog," said Kamaru Usman.

All said and done, Kamaru Usman is currently looking to defend his UFC welterweight title against a surging Colby Covington. 'Chaos' looks hell-bent on redeeming himself after suffering a loss at the hands of the welterweight kingpin the last time they fought.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will cap off a stacked UFC 268 card set to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6.

