"Ali needed a Frazier" - Kamaru Usman lauds Colby Covington for his incredible show of heart and toughness in their UFC 268 title fight

Kamaru Usman retained his UFC welterweight strap after recording a unanimous decision win against a surging Colby Covington. Following their five-round war, Usman acknowledged Covington's efforts and commended the American for pushing him just as Joe Frazier drove Muhammad Ali.

While in conversation with the media in the aftermath of their UFC 268 headliner, Kamaru Usman drew parallels between his relationship with Colby Covington and that of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

When asked whether he was disappointed in the fact that he failed to finish 'Chaos', Kamaru Usman said:

"No. Absolutely. No disappointment. You know, this guy is tough as nails. Let's be honest, you know, Ali needed a Frazier. You can be a great one. But there's always going to be that one guy that's going to be able to push you. And he is that guy. As much of him, outside of the octagon, most people don't like, myself included, you have to respect him as a competitor."

Kamaru Usman was not fazed by Colby Covington's surge in the latter stages of the fight

The gas tank that Colby Covington carries into fights has been hailed by fighters and fans all over the world. However, watching Covington get better with each passing round came as a surprise to the community.

'The Nigerian Nightmare', however, was not surprised when 'Chaos' turned up the pressure as the fight progressed. He opened up about the same during the post-fight interview.

"He's a great competitor. So it didn't surprise me. That's why I had to stay poised and just listen to my coaches. Because I really wanted to get him out of there once I started feeling like a giant in there. You know, I stayed composed and got the job done."

With a win over Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman bolstered his winning streak in the UFC to 15-0. He finds himself on the cusp of equalling Anderson Silva's record for the longest win streak (16).

