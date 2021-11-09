"That was the Fight of the Year!" - Michael Bisping breaks down the barnburner between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on a fight for the ages at UFC 268. Michael Bisping has hailed the scrap as the Fight of the Year. In the Madison Square Garden-held event's main card opener, Gaethje, a former interim champion, defeated 'Iron' via unanimous decision.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' broke the fight down. Bisping lauded both competitors for their performances and admitted that the event on the whole was one of the best UFC pay-per-views in recent times.

Discussing the clash between Gaethje and Chandler, Bisping spoke about how the fight contained non-stop action right from the get-go.

"People are saying, 'Potential Fight of the Year.' That was the Fight of the Year. Simple as that. That fight was absolutely incredible, non-stop action from the start to finish from both men."

Bisping went on to admit that although he was skeptical of all the hype surrounding the lightweight clash, the fighters truly delivered.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about the fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in the video below:

Michael Bisping explains why Michael Chandler suffered bruises while Justin Gaethje was barely scarred

Fighters walking out of the cage with minimal to no signs of damage to their faces is something that is rarely seen. However, the degree of scarring often varies from fighter to fighter.

Michael Bisping, while talking about the absolute barnburner between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje, offered some insight into why it seemed like 'Iron' had been "hit by a car."

"Both men are going to need some time to recover from that fight. Michael Chandler looked like he'd been in a car crash. Justin Gaethje just had like a couple of little nicks. I think that was from the clash of heads as well. Some fighters mark really easy. Other fighters don't. Justin Gaethje, obviously, is of the latter."

Following his victory, Gaethje is expected to fight for the title in his next outing. He'll likely face the winner of next month's championship clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

