"We both got hurt, we both got wobbled" - Michael Chandler is 'glad' that fight against Justin Gaethje wasn't five rounds

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje produced a barnburner of a fight for the fans at UFC 268. Both fighters connected with a number of devastatingly powerful strikes, effectively stunning their opponents. Keeping the same in mind, Michael Chandler, for one, is seemingly grateful for the fact that the fight was only a three-rounder.

When asked by Ariel Helwani about his thoughts on the fight, had it been a five-round matchup, here's what Michael Chandler had to say:

"I don't know. I'm glad it wasn't. At the pace we were going, I would have had just as good a chance at finishing him in the fourth or fifth (round). Because the fight was going like that. I think both of us were landing big shots, we both got hurt, we both got wobbled. I'm glad it wasn't a five-round fight. We both took as much damage we needed to take in fifteen minutes."

The amount of damage that both fighters inflicted upon their opponents would only have gone up if the fight had progressed into the championship rounds. Although that would have made for an extremely exciting match-up for the fans, both Gaethje and Chandler would perhaps have had to extend their stay in medical care.

Michael Chandler believes Justin Gaethje could be crowned the next champion

Hailing Justin Gaethje for his performance and a well-deserved win, Michael Chandler went on to offer his two cents on the title picture as the division currently stands.

"He gets to go off and hopefully get that title shot. I think he goes and beats Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira middle of next year. And then maybe we set up a rematch when I get a win or two," Michael Chandler told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour.

A rematch of a fight that was potentially the Fight of the Year is something that fans and UFC officials can get behind. Should Gaethje ascend to the UFC lightweight throne and Chandler record a handful of decisive wins, a rematch between the two would be the fight to make.

