"It's really cool" - Rose Namajunas talks about seeing fellow fighters like Brandon Moreno get inspired by her viral 'I'm the best' clip

Rose Namajunas delivered a highlight-reel knockout at UFC 261. In the pay-per-view's co-main event, she defeated Zhang Weili with a head kick in the opening minutes of the fight.

'Thug Rose' made UFC history that night by becoming the only female fighter to re-capture a UFC title after previously losing it.

After the fight, a video of Namajunas went viral. In the clip, she can be seen motivating herself seconds before fighting 'Magnum'.

Rose Namajunas recently sat down for a chat with Adam Catterall for BT Sport. During the interaction, the 29-year-old talked about her viral affirmation video. 'Thug Rose' also shared her thoughts on other fighters like Brandon Moreno being inspired by the clip.

"It's really cool, especially... people just using it in the proper way, without it being you know, this like egotistical 'I'm better than you.' No, it's just about you, it's about, you know, just being your best self. So, I'm happy about that, that people are catching on to it... He [Brandon Moreno] seems like a pretty cool dude and seems like he's not the type to necessarily kick a guy while they're down, but that doesn't mean that you can't talk highly of yourself in a confident and factual matter.... for other people to be doing that and it be like a good example instead of like, you know, just some trash talk or something, that's pretty cool too."

Rose Namajunas is open to boxing if the money is right

Rose Namajunas recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. During the interview, the strawweight champ revealed she would be open to a boxing match if she was compensated fairly for it.

“You know, I love boxing. I definitely [would box] if the money was there, you know, that would be cool. That’d be cool. We could try it out. But I love MMA, though. I really am so in love with grappling, with wrestling, the clinch and kicking and all of it, mixing it up together. So, I feel like if I were to do boxing, that would have to be like, probably a money move I would say, you know? But I love MMA.”

Namajunas is set for the first defense of her second strawweight reign this weekend at UFC 268. In the co-main event, she'll run it back with Zhang inside Madison Square Garden. The pair's immediate rematch comes despite the remarkable form of the division's inaugural champion Carla Esparza.

