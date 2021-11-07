"I think it'll come late in round one" - When Ian Garry correctly predicted how his debut will go against Jordan Williams at UFC 268

Ian Garry made a triumphant debut at UFC 268. 'The Future' secured a spectacular knockout finish against Jordan Williams in the closing seconds of the opening round.

After seemingly being on the back foot for most of the first round, Garry landed a perfect right hand to seal a comeback win. With the stellar knockout, the Irishman extended his undefeated MMA record to 8-0.

What made the debut even more impressive was the fact that the 23-year-old had predicted a first-round finish in the lead-up to the fight. In an interview with Chisanga Malata, 'The Future' said that the knockout would come towards the end of the first round.

"Knockout. A nice knockout. I think it'll come late in round one. I think it's gonna be a big statement," said Ian Garry.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



Ian Garry (



Boy did he make good on that prediction.



Watch this space, folks. Predicting ‘The Future’?Ian Garry ( @iangarryMMA ) told me this week he’d get a late stoppage in the first round of his #UFC268 clash with Jordan Williams.Boy did he make good on that prediction.Watch this space, folks. Predicting ‘The Future’? Ian Garry (@iangarryMMA) told me this week he’d get a late stoppage in the first round of his #UFC268 clash with Jordan Williams. Boy did he make good on that prediction. Watch this space, folks. https://t.co/HW15DQmiWj

Watch Ian Garry's first-round KO at UFC 268 below:

"He's the reason I'm in MMA" - Ian Garry is inspired by Irish superstar Conor McGregor

In the form of Ian Garry, another skilled Irish MMA fighter made his debut in the UFC on November 6. Ever since the announcement of his signing with the UFC, 'The Future' has been touted as the next Conor McGregor.

The 23-year-old does not mind the comparisons with 'The Notorious' as he sees McGregor as a figure of inspiration. Garry said the same during his time on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

"Do I not like to be compared to one of biggest sport stars of all time? Of course, I like the comparison! Obviously, being Irish, there are similarities. It's like any college basketball player being compared to Michael Jordan. Conor McGregor changed the game in MMA. He brought so many eyes to the sport. If I can do something similar then that's a win. He's the reason I'm in MMA. His rise was why MMA got huge in Dublin and Ireland. Similarly, if I can put people in gyms because they want to be like me after seeing me put on a show, it's all you can ask for," said Ian Garry.

Watch Ian Garry on The MMA Hour below:

Conor McGregor also posted a tweet congratulating the 23-year-old on his successful debut at UFC 268.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Congrats You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️ You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Avinash Tewari