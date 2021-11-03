UFC 268 will reportedly be the 4th-highest gate in the history of Madison Square Garden

The UFC is infamous for hosting some of the grandest sporting events in the city of New York. With UFC 268 set to go down on November 6, the promotion may have outdone themselves, recording the fourth-highest gate at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

In a post on Twitter, MMA Junkie's John Morgan revealed that he had received some inside information regarding the gate from their upcoming pay-per-view.

"According to UFC officials, #UFC268 will be the 4th highest gate of any kind in the history of Madison Square Garden. The record, per UFC officials, was UFC 205, giving the promotion 2 of the top 4 gates in the history of the iconic venue," wrote John Morgan on Twitter.

Although the exact numbers are yet to be revealed, the nature of the card leaves no room for doubt regarding its popularity. The card is brimming with talent, featuring high-profile bouts between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang and Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

These three fights have the potential to change the balance of power in the welterweight, women's strawweight and lightweight divisions, respectively. It is no surprise that fans will be flocking to Madison Square Garden in droves to witness the action unfold in real-time.

UFC continues to consolidate its position at the iconic venue

In the same tweet, John Morgan revealed that UFC 268 marked the promotion's second card that had breached the top-four gate scores at Madison Square Garden. The card that set a precedent in terms of the promotion of an event was UFC 205. The star-studded pay-per-view drew 20,427 fans to the venue, earning Dana White's promotion a gate valued at $17.7M.

The fact that Conor McGregor headlined the pay-per-view comes as a surprise to none. McGregor etched himself in MMA folklore as he became the first fighter to hold championship titles in two different weight classes.

Not unlike the UFC 268 card, the UFC 205 card featured three title fights. In addition to the lightweight title between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez, the card featured title fights between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson for the welterweight strap and Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Karolina Kowalkiewicz for the women's strawweight title.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh