“Get past this 25er then talk” - Adrian Yanez fires back at Sean O’Malley after ‘Suga’ accused him of ‘lying’

Adrian Yanez has responded to Sean O’Malley after ‘Suga’ accused him of lying. Yanez suggested O’Malley should beat his UFC 269 opponent before talking about him.

Sean O’Malley appeared on the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and opened up on multiple topics. When asked if Adrian Yanez will be his next opponent after UFC 269, O’Malley stated:

“Yeah, I would think. I mean, I called him out and he just; he stuttered. He didn’t really know what to say. He was kind of talking sh** while saying I had really cool knockouts. So, I think my first impression of when he got asked about that was, he said that I wanna fight ranked opponents, which was completely a lie. I’ve never said I wanna fight a ranked opponent. So, I think, I don’t know if he kind of committed saying would fight me. So, I think that’s up there. Depending on this finish, I think Rob Font could also be; I thought his performance was really impressive against Jose Aldo. We’ll see. It could be one of those two. But Yanez in March might make more sense. But yeah, we’ll see.”

Watch Sean O’Malley’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Not to be outdone, Adrian Yanez hit back at Sean O’Malley with the following tweet:

“@SugaSeanMMA get past this 25er then talk”

Adrian Yanez’s next opponent and comeback date aren't official. That said, Yanez and Sean O’Malley have consistently expressed interest in fighting one another.

Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, and other fan-favorites are set to compete at UFC 269

Sean O’Malley is scheduled to face Raulian Paiva in a three-round bantamweight bout on the UFC 269 main card. The highly anticipated UFC 269 event takes place on December 11th. The show boasts multiple former and current champions and features two UFC world title matchups.

UFC 269 is headlined by a UFC lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Dustin Poirier.

The co-headlining bout at UFC 269 sees women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight title on the line. ‘The Lioness’ looks to defend her 135-pound belt against Julianna Pena.

UFC 269 also features the flyweight debut of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, and several other exciting matchups.

