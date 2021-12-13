"Shame on you, Dom" - John McCarthy unloads on Dominick Cruz for publicly criticizing Daniel Cormier's commentary

During a press conference leading up to UFC 269, UFC fighter and commentator Dominick Cruz called out Daniel Cormier for his commentary. Cruz claimed that he mutes DC’s commentary and that DC doesn’t do his homework.

Cormier and Cruz later had a lighthearted conversation regarding this, as seen in the video below:

In an edition of the Weighing In Podcast, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson addressed Dominick Cruz’s comments. McCarthy stated:

“When Dominick said that he muted Daniel Cormier and says he doesn’t do the work and stuff; shame on you, Dom. You think that you’re doing something classy? You think that that needs to be said? There’s one person for you to say that to; one person, that’s Daniel Cormier. You don’t do that in a press conference.”

Furthermore, John McCarthy recalled Dominick Cruz calling out Monster Energy executive Hans Molenkamp earlier this year. ‘Big’ John admitted that he himself is no stranger to criticizing people such as judges and referees for their work, but he added that he speaks to them privately rather than lambasting them in a press conference. McCarthy said:

“There’s this line that you cross between being a friend and a d**k. And when you go to the press and say that, why are you doing that?” McCarthy noted, “You don’t sit there and put somebody on blast, where you know those people are now gonna put it out on the internet, they’re gonna put it out in their stories, and they’re gonna make something of it. He already did it; the whole thing he did with Hans Molenkamp and the way he did that. If you know the true story of it, why did he do it? And if you know the true story of a guy that was allowed to stay with Monster for all this time even when he wasn’t fighting, why was that? There was no reason for it. If you don’t like something Hans is doing, go to Hans and talk. If you don’t like something DC is doing, or you think you do it better, go and talk to DC about it. You shouldn’t do it in the press.”

Watch John McCarthy unload on Dominick Cruz in the video below:

Dominick Cruz secured a hard-fought victory at UFC 269, continuing his quest to reclaim UFC gold

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in their bantamweight bout at UFC 269. Despite being knocked down by Munhoz, ‘The Dominator’ rallied and put on a vintage performance much to the delight of his fans.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has consistently maintained that he aims to recapture the bantamweight belt. On that note, Dominick Cruz’s win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 could potentially earn him a shot at bantamweight ranked in the top-five next.

