"He doesn't do the homework" - Dominick Cruz reveals that he mutes the UFC commentary when Daniel Cormier is in the booth

UFC fighter and analyst Dominick Cruz has revealed that he would mute the television or any other visual device if his colleague and good friend Daniel Cormier was in commentary during events.

Speaking at UFC 269 media day on Wednesday, former two-time bantamweight champ Cruz jokingly pointed out that Cormier doesn't do homework by watching previous bouts of fighters involved in a UFC card ahead of a commentary stint.

"When it comes to Daniel Cormier, you know I usually mute it. I love DC, he is my friend. But to me, from my experience, he doesn't do the homework. He wants to get in and out. Get the job done, make his money and I think he cares about us. But it is just different, he doesn't do the preparation. He might now, I am hoping he watches some film this time on me. So he knows what I'm doing and why I am doing it. But I'm not going to hold my breadth on that. That's for sure," said Cruz.

Former light heavyweight and heavyweight titleholder Cormier became a UFC commentator much before his MMA retirement. He hung up his boots after a unanimous decision loss to Stipe Miocic in a trilogy clash at UFC 252 last year.

Dominick Cruz will take on fellow bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

No.9-ranked bantamweight contender Dominick Cruz (23-3) is set to square off against No.8-ranked Pedro Munhoz (19-6-1) at UFC 269 in Nevada on Saturday. Their bout at the T-Mobile Arena will be contested during the preliminary card.

Since a return to the octagon after the longest injury layoff of his career, Cruz has had a defeat and a victory. He lost the title fight to then bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 last year, but triumphed over Casey Kenney earlier this year.

With a win against Munhoz, 'The Dominator' could possibly move above another former champ, Cody Garbrandt, to No.7 in the bantamweight rankings considering the fact that 'No Love' has moved to the UFC's flyweight division for the time being.

