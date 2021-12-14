"You're a nobody inbred" - Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev trade barbs after the Irishman called for a fight against Charles Oliveira

Taking to his official Twitter account, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor suggested that he’d like to fight reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next. Oliveira is coming off a thrilling third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Needless to say, Conor McGregor’s status as an MMA megastar coupled with ‘Do Bronx’s’ incredible UFC 269 performance has sparked speculation as to how a fight between them would play out. McGregor posted a tweet targeting Oliveira, which read as follows:

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?”

Following this, Islam Makhachev inserted himself into the conversation by responding to Conor McGregor’s tweet. Makhachev’s tweet read as follows:

“Your fight is on February 30.”

Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor fired back at Islam Makhachev by referring to the Dagestan native as an “inbred.” McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

“You’re a nobody inbred.”

Conor McGregor is no stranger to Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani fighter is a childhood friend and longtime training partner of McGregor’s archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Notorious’ fought Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 229 in October 2018 and lost via fourth-round submission.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA in October 2020. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is set to fight Beneil Dariush next. The Makhachev-Dariush matchup will headline a UFC Fight Night card on February 26th. The consensus is that the winner of the fight may receive a UFC lightweight title shot next.

Conor McGregor is likely to make his highly-anticipated comeback in mid-2022

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his most recent fight, a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this July. ‘Mystic Mac’ has been out of action ever since. McGregor has recently revealed that he’s likely to return to the octagon in mid-2022.

Another intriguing variable in regards to Conor McGregor’s much-awaited comeback is the fact that he’s lately been hinting at potentially moving up in weight. McGregor recently posted photos of himself looking bulked up and claimed to weigh 190 pounds. This has led many to believe he could return to the welterweight division in 2022.

A grudge match against Islam Makhachev or a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira could be on the cards for Conor McGregor at 155lbs. Meanwhile, a trilogy fight against fellow UFC icon Nate Diaz awaits the Irishman at welterweight. Presently, McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

