"I'm a fan" - Dustin Poirier gives his opinion on Khamzat Chimaev

Dustin Poirier has shared his thoughts on rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Poirier recently sat down for an interaction with the media ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC 269. During his time there, 'The Diamond' was asked about his opinion on the Chechen-born Swede. Poirier responded by saying that the he was a fan of 'Borz':

"I'm a fan. When he's on the card, I'm buying the pay-per-view or watching, you know? It's exciting. That's what makes me wanna watch to find out if he's that guy, to see him compete and I think the sport needs that. We need stars to keep people interested, not that they wouldn't be without it, but it's fun to have a guy like that, 'Is this a real special person?' and we're gonna find out," said Dustin Poirier.

You can watch the full video of Dustin Poirier's interaction with the media below:

Khamzat Chimaev has been making a lot of noise in the MMA world ever since making his debut in July 2020. 'Borz' has competed four times in the octagon and finished all four of his opponents in devastating fashion.

Another impressive thing to note is that the 27-year-old has won 'Performance of the Night' bonuses for all four of his UFC outings.

After a one-year hiatus, 'Borz' recently competed at UFC 267 and submitted Li Jingliang in the opening round of the fight.

Dustin Poirier will aim to become the undisputed UFC champion at UFC 269

After two back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier will compete against Charles Oliveira for UFC lightweight gold. Poirier believes that a win over 'Do Bronx' will get him into the conversation of the greatest lightweights in UFC history:

"I think my track record, if I can wrap that undisputed title around my waist, I become one of the best lightweight fighters to ever do it in history. One the best mixed martial artists to ever do it in history, and I check a box that's on the top of my list and that is to be an undisputed champion. I've done it all in the sport if I can get this belt wrapped around my waist."

Catch Dustin Poirier talking about his upcoming fight below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Jack Cunningham