"I do believe he will retire" - Henry Cejudo states that Dustin Poirier will hang up his gloves if he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Henry Cejudo has suggested that Dustin Poirier is likely to retire from the sport of MMA if he wins his upcoming fight at UFC 269.

A former interim UFC lightweight champion, ‘The Diamond’ is set to fight reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. This will be Dustin Poirier’s second attempt at winning the undisputed belt, having lost in his first attempt to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019.

In an edition of The Triple C and Schmo Show, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and The Schmo discussed multiple topics. ‘Triple C’ notably put forth his opinion regarding Dustin Poirier’s MMA future. Cejudo stated:

“I do believe that Poirier wins. You heard it here first, Schmo, I do believe he will retire. Because when a fighter starts thinking about retirement, it’s true, you should retire. And I feel Dustin Poirier wins. I think he wants to leave on top. I don’t think he wants to fight Justin Gaethje. I really don’t. I don’t think so. No, I was at that [first Poirier vs. Gaethje] fight in Phoenix. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t retire. But when somebody thinks about retirement, you might as well do it. And I think Dustin Poirier, if he wins, he will retire. You heard it here first from king ‘Triple C.’”

Watch Henry Cejudo and The Schmo address the Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira matchup, as well as other topics, in the video below:

Dustin Poirier isn’t planning to retire anytime soon, but his lightweight run could be nearing its end

Dustin Poirier has competed at featherweight and lightweight over the course of his long and storied MMA career. ‘The Diamond’ was recently asked about whether he’s planning to retire in the near future. Poirier responded by noting that he isn’t looking to retire right now. Nevertheless, he insinuated that his time as a lightweight could be drawing to a close.

The UFC mainstay explained that after his all-important title fight at UFC 269, he could eventually move up to the welterweight division. The consensus is that should Dustin Poirier move up to 170 pounds, a grudge match between him and teammate-turned-foe Colby Covington would be one of the most exciting fights for him in his new weight class.

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier’s archrival Conor McGregor has lately been bulking up and hinting at a return to welterweight. Considering that, a possible fourth fight between them could end up taking place at welterweight in 2022. Presently, Poirier is set to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on December 11th.

