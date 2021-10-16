"He's got great striking" - Henry Cejudo reveals who he's favoring in the Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards fight

A fight years in the making between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards has finally been booked. The two elite welterweights will face off at UFC 269 in December.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has revealed that he believes it will be Leon Edwards who comes out on top. In his mind, 'Rocky' has a more diverse skillset than Masvidal.

Rumors of a clash between Edwards and 'Gamebred' have existed ever since the notorious 'three piece and a soda' incident, which saw the two men throw down backstage at a UFC event in London.

Since then, Jorge Masvidal has fought for the title twice and also claimed the BMF belt. Given his 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards arguably should have also fought for gold by now.

Speaking on The Triple C and Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo detailed why he is backing Leon Edwards to win the much anticipated grudge match.

"I'm even gonna make him the favorite against Jorge Masvidal cus he's slick, he even wrestles... He's got great striking. More likely, he might try to set things up to eventually take Masvidal down. Because if you've seen that from the last fight with Kamaru Usman, that is exactly what you do to beat a Jorge Masvidal."

Henry Cejudo on the long running rivalry between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

One of the greatest marketing tools a combat sports bout can have is legitimate rivalry and bad blood between the two fighters. Henry Cejudo follows that mentality. The former two-division champ is excited to see the bitter foes finally collide on December 11.

"Oh I love it because this fight, this is true beef. This isn't a persona, this isn't a character... These guys literally fought backstage where we get the famous three piece and a soda from Jorge Masvidal. We get that whole point of what he did. I mean this has been three years in the making Schmo, I mean it's three years drama, them calling each other everything under the sun. And now they get a chance to prove it on December 11."

You can check out the latest episode of The Triple C & The Schmo Show below:

