How much does Amanda Nunes make per fight?

Based on the reported pay of her most recent fight, it would appear that Amanda Nunes earns around $500K per bout. It's important to note that this amount is the guaranteed pay for ‘The Lioness’ and doesn’t necessarily include any additional bonuses or sponsorship money.

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title at tonight’s UFC 269 event. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Nunes took home around half-a-million dollars for her most recent fight. That contest took place at UFC 259 in March this year and saw the Brazilian submit Megan Anderson.

It’s believed that the estimated earnings of her upcoming UFC 269 fight are also likely to be in the same ballpark.

UFC 259: Nunes v Anderson

Noted below are the estimated earnings of Nunes’ five most recent UFC fights:

Amanda Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg via first-round knockout to win the UFC women’s featherweight title at UFC 232 in December 2018. 'The Lioness' earned a guaranteed purse of about $250,000 and a sponsorship bonus of $40,000 for the fight.

Nunes then defended her UFC women’s bantamweight title via first-round TKO against Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July 2019. The Brazilian reportedly earned $300,000 and a sponsorship bonus of $40,000 for the fight.

Following that, Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight belt via unanimous decision against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 in December 2019. Nunes earned $350,000 for the fight, with a sponsorship bonus of $40,000.

That victory was followed by Nunes’ featherweight title defense against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 last June. Nunes beat Spencer via unanimous decision and took home approximately $500,000 and a $15,000 sponsorship bonus.

As noted, Amanda Nunes’ 145-pound title defense against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 earned ‘The Lioness’ around $500,000. The sponsorship bonus Nunes received is believed to be about $40,000.

A win at UFC 269 could set up a fight between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison in 2022

Kayla Harrison, a multi-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and a two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion, is being touted by many as a future UFC champion.

Harrison is yet to sign with the UFC, but the belief is that the American could end up joining the world’s premier MMA promotion in 2022.

Harrison's American Top Team teammate Amanda Nunes currently holds the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes is set to defend her 135-pound gold against rival Julianna Pena later tonight.

Should Nunes win at UFC 269 and choose to move back up to featherweight next year, a superfight with Harrison could become a possibility. The PFL star is currently out of contract and has teased moves to both the UFC and Bellator MMA in recent weeks.

