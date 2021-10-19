"I punched you in front of your co-workers and best friends" - Jorge Masvidal destroys Leon Edwards for claiming the UFC protected him in England

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Leon Edwards' recent claims that the UFC hid 'Gamebred' after he attacked Edwards at the UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal event in March 2019.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal described the incident.

"Bro, I punched you [Leon Edwards] in front of your f**king all your co-workers and best friends. And it was just me by my f**king self. It's all on video. He's with like five, six people. What happened to me? Absolutely nothing. Now, all of a sudden, I was going to get f**king kidnapped, killed, and all this sh**? They don't even have guns in England. Get the f**k out of my face."

Check out a video of the incident below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

He was then questioned by Helwani as to whether there was any truth to Edwards' claims. Leon Edwards had suggested that Jorge Masvidal was in big trouble after their altercation. Masvidal responded:

"I didn't leave England for another two days because I didn't have my passport. I'm actually gonna put all these documents up, so then I could expose this f**king coward. The embassy in England had to do me a passport, and it couldn't be done immediately, so I had to wait like two days in England. And my passport got made, and I got given that paperwork."

You can watch Jorge Masvidal’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

UFC 269 could be Jorge Masvidal’s return to the win column or Leon Edwards’ star-making moment

Jorge Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent bout witnessing him being stopped for the first time in his UFC career. ‘Gamebred’ was beaten via second-round KO by reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their title rematch at UFC 261 in April.

The veteran fighter now aims to return to his winning ways and needs to get past longtime rival Leon Edwards to do so.

Meanwhile, Edwards has won nine of his last ten fights, with one bout declared a no-contest. ‘Rocky’ is on an impressive winning streak, and beating an MMA megastar like Jorge Masvidal would likely propel him into superstardom. It could also earn him a much-deserved shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Also Read

Needless to say, the upcoming welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards is a must-win fight for both athletes. Their much-awaited grudge matchup will take place at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh