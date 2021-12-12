"She broke Nunes" - Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg and other UFC fighters react to Julianna Pena's massive upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena stunned the mixed martial arts world by defeating Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 269. She sunk in a rear-naked choke in the second round to win the belt and dethrone 'The Lioness'.
Pena engaged in a stand-up barnburner with Nunes as both the bantamweight fighters repeatedly landed hard strikes.
'The Venezuelan Vixen' defeated the long-reigning champion and claimed gold in stunning fashion inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, former two-division champ Daniel Cormier and Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg were the first to react to the spectacular UFC 269 co-main event result.
Amanda Nunes will most likely get an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena considering her achievements inside the octagon over the last few years. She might also defend her UFC women's featherweight belt next instead.
Amanda Nunes' 12-fight winning streak in the UFC has come to an end
Amanda Nunes is considered the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.
Julianna Pena became the first fighter to defeat Nunes since Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September 2014. The 33-year-old superstar was on a dominant 12-bout winning streak.
Nunes won both the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight titles. She defended the former five times and the latter twice.
The Brazilian is the first and only fighter in UFC history till date to defend two championships while holding both titles simultaneously. She also has the longest combined title reign in the history of the world's biggest MMA promotion at 3061 days.
Hence, this win over Nunes for Pena has to be considered as one of the greatest underdog triumphs in the sport. The new champ started the bout with a whopping +600 odds.
