"She broke Nunes" - Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg and other UFC fighters react to Julianna Pena's massive upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena stunned the mixed martial arts world by defeating Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 269. She sunk in a rear-naked choke in the second round to win the belt and dethrone 'The Lioness'.

Pena engaged in a stand-up barnburner with Nunes as both the bantamweight fighters repeatedly landed hard strikes.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' defeated the long-reigning champion and claimed gold in stunning fashion inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, former two-division champ Daniel Cormier and Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg were the first to react to the spectacular UFC 269 co-main event result.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Absolutely amazing ! Congrats to the Venezuelan vixen!!!!! That’s why they play the game ! #ufc 269 @venezuelanvixen Absolutely amazing ! Congrats to the Venezuelan vixen!!!!! That’s why they play the game ! #ufc 269 @venezuelanvixen

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269 She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Imagine having a 8-15 legs parlay and losing a lock like Nunes / Peña , lol . I’d be sick 😂😂😂 Imagine having a 8-15 legs parlay and losing a lock like Nunes / Peña , lol . I’d be sick 😂😂😂

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269 Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269

Congrats I remember riding bus back 2my hotel after winning TUF! A girl ran up 2me,congratulated me and said 1 day im going to win that show.I thanked her and didn’t think much of it. Ppl always say that kinda stuff. So I thought.Congrats @VenezuelanVixen on making ur dreams come true. I remember riding bus back 2my hotel after winning TUF! A girl ran up 2me,congratulated me and said 1 day im going to win that show.I thanked her and didn’t think much of it. Ppl always say that kinda stuff. So I thought. Congrats @VenezuelanVixen on making ur dreams come true.

Amanda Nunes will most likely get an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena considering her achievements inside the octagon over the last few years. She might also defend her UFC women's featherweight belt next instead.

Amanda Nunes' 12-fight winning streak in the UFC has come to an end

Amanda Nunes is considered the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

Julianna Pena became the first fighter to defeat Nunes since Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September 2014. The 33-year-old superstar was on a dominant 12-bout winning streak.

Nunes won both the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight titles. She defended the former five times and the latter twice.

The Brazilian is the first and only fighter in UFC history till date to defend two championships while holding both titles simultaneously. She also has the longest combined title reign in the history of the world's biggest MMA promotion at 3061 days.

Hence, this win over Nunes for Pena has to be considered as one of the greatest underdog triumphs in the sport. The new champ started the bout with a whopping +600 odds.

