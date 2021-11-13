Khamzat Chimaev trolls Leon Edwards for turning down a fight against him at UFC 269

Khamzat Chimaev has trolled Leon Edwards after the Englishman seemingly rejected the chance to fight him at UFC 269 on December 11.

Edwards was originally scheduled to square off against Jorge Masvidal at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, 'Gamebred' pulled out of the bout due to an injury. After the news broke, Chimaev claimed he would step in and face the No.3-ranked contender.

Despite that, 'Rocky' took to Twitter to stress that he was now only interested in fighting for Kamaru Usman's welterweight belt. His decision to pursue a title shot has been seen as understandable by many. He's managed to accumulate nine victories and one no contest in his last 10 UFC outings.

However, 'Borz' didn't take Leon Edwards' choice lightly. He tweeted out an image that showed himself making his way to the pinnacle of the 170-pound weight class. The British star can be seen hiding behind the stairs.

Edwards currently holds a record of 19-3-1 in his professional MMA career. He last defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 in June this year.

Khamzat Chimaev beat Li Jingliang at UFC 267 and is looking to fight once more in 2021

Khamzat Chimaev dominated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last month. 'Borz' won the encounter via rear-naked submission in the very first round.

Ahead of UFC 268 last weekend, Dana White confirmed the UFC was looking to book another fight for Chimaev this year. However, he also told TSN that the Chechen-born Swede isn't deserving of a title shot yet.

"I don’t know if Chimaev is ready for that [title shot] yet. Chimaev just broke into the top 10 by fighting a No. 11 [contender]. It’s a whole other ball game when you get into the top 10 and you start fighting (No.) 5 and up. He’s one or two fights away from a possible championship... Yes, we are trying [to book Chimaev again this year].”

Watch TSN's interview with Dana White below:

Chimaev is unbeaten in his 10 professional MMA fights so far. He finished his opponents in all of those bouts, six by knockout and four by submission.

Edited by Harvey Leonard