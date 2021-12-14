"Maybe she only trained 90%" - Michael Bisping believes that Amanda Nunes might not have prepared for Julianna Pena to the full extent of her abilities 

Michael Bisping believes that Amanda Nunes might not have prepared for the Julianna Pena bout to the full extent of her abilities.

Nunes dropped her women's bantamweight belt to Pena at UFC 269. She lost the co-main event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas via submission at a time of 3:26 in the second round.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping claimed that despite being the women's mixed martial arts GOAT, the 'Lioness' is only human and she can also make mistakes like others.

"Amanda Nunes, given the success that she has had being the GOAT, the 135 champion and the 145 champion. All these years, this reign of dominance that she's had, she is only human and not a robot. Now, I am not saying she got complacent in training. But maybe she only trained 90%. And in a game of inches which this is, let me tell you, that 10% it counts. If you start slacking off a little bit there, you are slacking off everywhere. I don't know if Amanda did that. She told me that she didn't... But as I say, this is psychological warfare. The mind games really come into it in a big way. At the end of the day, they had a fantastic fight and a lot of people are saying that Nunes quit."

Amanda Nunes has fallen to the No.3 spot in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings

Following her defeat to Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes was dethroned off the top of the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings by flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. In fact, strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas has also moved above Nunes into second place.

Meanwhile, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has moved up seven places to No.4 on the list, just behind her most recent opponent.

Nunes (21-5) was on a 12-fight winning streak before the Pena encounter and she still holds the UFC women's featherweight championship.

Several MMA pundits and fans believe it's not fair that Nunes has dropped two pound-for-pound positions after just one defeat following seven unbeaten years.

