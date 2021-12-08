"I would like to see that rematch down the line" - Michael Bisping reveals the one fight he would like to see Sean O'Malley run back

Michael Bisping is interested in seeing a rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' stated that he would like for O'Malley to get the chance to exact revenge on 'Chito' later down the line.

"O'Malley has a record of 14 and 1, with the only loss coming to Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Now, if you saw the fight, you know what happened. He [Sean O'Malley] got kicked in the leg, the foot went numb, he went down, Marlon dives on top of him, landed a few elbows, flash knockout, referee stops the fight. Now, since then, O'Malley doesn't accept that, O'Malley's p*ssed off... I'm a fan of O'Malley. I like Sean. We have a personal relationship... He's a good guy but he got beat fair and square by [Vera]. I would like to see that rematch down the line one day."

Catch Michael Bisping's full video on Sean O'Malley below:

Vera and O'Malley squared off at UFC 252 last year. 'Chito' ended up taking home the win via first-round TKO.

ESPN @espn



▶️ Chito Vera finished "Suga" Sean O'Malley in Round 1 😳▶️ ES.PN/UFC252TW Chito Vera finished "Suga" Sean O'Malley in Round 1 😳▶️ ES.PN/UFC252TW https://t.co/Oa4yTcC3nv

Sean O'Malley believes he will face Marlon Vera again

Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. At one point during the interview, 'Sugar' was asked about the possibility of a rematch with Marlon Vera. The 27-year-old responded by saying:

"Yes. 100 percent. I think it's gonna happen 100 percent... I don't know when... but it'll happen."

Catch Sean O'Malley's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Vera recently competed at UFC 268 and recorded a highlight-reel knockout victory against UFC veteran and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. 'Chito' took home the Performance of the Night bonus for his front kick KO.

O'Malley, on the other hand, is scheduled to return to action at UFC 269 this weekend. 'Sugar' will take on Raulian Paiva in a three-round contest. The fight will be the opening bout on a stacked main card.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard