"How to say this without embarrassing this guy?"- Dana White reveals what happened with Michael Chiesa after Julianna Pena's win at UFC 269

In the midst of all the shock and awe, Michael Chiesa was seen indulging in some strange behavior after Julianna Pena's win. Dana White offered fans some insight into the situation with Chiesa. He revealed that it was simply because he had consumed a bit too much alcohol.

Dana White, in the post-fight media scrum, dismissed the misconception that Michael Chiesa had gotten into a fight.

He revealed that Chiesa had stormed the cage in a bid to celebrate with his teammate, Julianna Pena. However, in an attempt to climb over the cage, he fell and injured himself:

"He did not get in a fight. How to say this without embarrassing this guy? He had a little bit too much to drink this evening. When she won, he freaked out and tried to jump into the octagon and fell down on his face, cut his eye and busted his eye open, then was arguing with the cops that he needed to get into the octagon and be with her because that's his teammate," said UFC President Dana White.

He further revealed that the police were called and Chiesa was taken out and calmed down.

Julianna Pena's teammates share in her win

Towards the end of her fight against Amanda Nunes, chaos reigned as Julianna Pena's teammates celebrated her success at UFC 269. Miesha Tate and Michael Chiesa could hardly contain themselves.

Julianna Pena, while in conversation with Laura Sanko, discussed Chiesa's behavior in the aftermath of her triumph at the co-main event:

"I mean we're all from Washington. Mike and me started within one week of each other. We started in the same grungy little gym as big as this area right here. We've literally been grinding for thirteen years and we've been side by side, going to battle for 13 years together. It's a big moment for me, it's a big moment for my team and my teammates and I'm just happy to share this moment with everybody," revealed Julianna Pena.

