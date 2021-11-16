John McCarthy and Josh Thomson explain why Nick Diaz would be a better replacement for Jorge Masvidal against Leon Edwards than Khamzat Chimaev

Amongst all the names that fans have suggested should stand in for Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 against Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev has perhaps been brought up the most. However, 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe Nick Diaz would be a better option over 'Borz'.

Considering how Khamzat Chimaev has been making waves in the 170-pound division, his name has managed to leapfrog his contemporaries in the UFC 269 discussion. What's more, the fact that a fight between Edwards and Chimaev has been scrapped on two occasions only bolsters the call to set this fight up.

However, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson, while conversing on the Weighing In podcast, suggested that a fight between Nick Diaz and Leon Edwards would be a heavily marketable fight and a better alternative than a clash between the Englishman and Chimaev.

"I think the Nick Diaz thing is cool. To me, the Nick Diaz thing, based upon Leon's last fight with Nate, I think it's the perfect thing. I think it's a great sell. I think it's something that Leon looks at and goes, 'Yes, I'll take that fight over the Chimaev fight.' Everything about it. Nick Diaz, boom!"

Catch their comments on the Weighing In podcast below:

Leon Edwards is holding out for a shot at the title

Despite both Josh Thomson and John McCarthy's desire to see him face Diaz, Leon Edwards is seemingly disinterested in any fight other than one against Kamaru Usman for all the marbles.

In a post on social media, Leon Edwards revealed that after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight, as he had expected, he was looking forward to spending time with his family before fighting for the title, seemingly closing the door on any replacement opponent for UFC 269.

"Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon."

