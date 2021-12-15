Sean O'Malley reacts to the Twitter exchange between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz after UFC 269

Sean O'Malley lauded the Twitter exchange between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz after Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier to retain the lightweight championship.

The younger Diaz brother slammed Poirier for his showing at UFC 269 and took a dig at McGregor for losing two consecutive fights to 'The Diamond.' The former two-division champion said Poirier was lucky to win both fights and branded his performance "embarrassing." McGregor wrote:

"You lanky string of pi*s he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!"

Here is the Twitter exchange between McGregor and Diaz:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!

The Irish star then proceeded to roast Diaz and Poirier for failing to get their hands on a UFC title:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha https://t.co/Tlb1DBlB6F

O'Malley commented on the exchange during a UFC 269 recap on the Timbo Sugar Show and said:

"That was probably the best back and forth on Twitter I've ever seen. I was just laughing."

Check out the Timbo Sugar Show below:

Michael Bisping wouldn't rule out Conor McGregor's chances against Charles Oliveira

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping weighed in on Conor McGregor's chances of dethroning Charles Oliveira.

'The Count' stated that McGregor could always make an emphatic return to the octagon and knock out Oliveira even if it wasn't the likeliest outcome.

According to Bisping:

"Conor's done a great job being absolutely polarizing, you know. Polarizing is great, half of them want you to f***ing win with passion and the other half want you f***ing lose with passion. And when you are a f***ing fight guy, that's the best position to be in. Because either way people are tuning in to watch you fight. And hey, it's not impossible. He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. Of course he could. It would be insulting to say otherwise. Of course he could. Do I see it happening? I don't know. More than likely, not."

Listen to the Believe You Me Podcast below:

Dana White recently hinted that Justin Gaethje is next in line for a title shot. Conor McGregor could face Nate Diaz or Justin Poirier before he gets a crack at Charles Oliveria.

