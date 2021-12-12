Watch: Dustin Poirier pledges $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice after their UFC 269 barnburner

Charity and philanthropy have been a massive part of Dustin Poirier's life. In the same vein, in a great display of sportsmanship and generosity, Poirier declared that he was going to donate $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice.

The fact that the promise of a donation came right after Charles Oliveira bested Dustin Poirier in a title fight only made the gesture greater.

Dustin Poirier went on to offer some more details about how and why he decided to offer Charles Oliveira the donation. Here's what he had to say about the same while in conversation with the media at the post-fight media scrum:

"I saw a video of him showing where he grew up and where his mom cooked dinner for him. I don't know if it was an old video and saw some of the sights of where he grew up and just how little they had and it came to me this week, I thought I was going to let him know, win, lose or draw, talk to him after that me and the good fight foundation would donate $20,000 to his city in Brazil and put the money wherever they think it needs to be," admitted Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira overcomes Dustin Poirier against all odds

Dustin Poirier, while speaking with the media, admitted that he believed he was en-route to winning the UFC lightweight strap at the end of the first round.

However, Charles Oliveira mounted a comeback and produced an absolute onslaught in the second round, landing heavy ground-and-pound on 'The Diamond'. He finished the fight in the third round with a rear-naked choke.

Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 The two best lightweights on the planet throwing down!Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 #UFC269 The two best lightweights on the planet throwing down!Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 #UFC269 https://t.co/aTZVRLuHWz

Charles Oliveira came into the bout as the betting underdog. Many have questioned the durability of the Brazilian, and he proved his doubters wrong with an incredible come-from-behind victory.

Oliveira is set to take on Justin Gaethje next. UFC president Dana White confirmed the same in the post-fight press conference, saying that a bout between the Brazilian and the American would make sense.

