"Let me take care of these little dudes" - Sean O'Malley gets involved into the feud between Conor McGregor and Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has gotten himself involved in a war of words between Conor McGregor and Petr Yan.

‘Suga’ has seemingly expressed his support for Conor McGregor and has gone after Petr Yan on Twitter. Sean O’Malley suggested that McGregor doesn’t need to worry about the “little dudes” at bantamweight, adding that he (O’Malley) will deal with them.

Conor McGregor recently responded to a tweet wherein a Twitter user had listed their top-five boxers in the UFC. Yan and McGregor were both a part of the list. ‘Notorious’ weighed in on the tweet and highlighted that he’d out-boxed everyone on the list, except Yan.

The Irishman added that Petr Yan is good, but he’d easily beat him if they were to ever fight. McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

“I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Ez RAW @Ezrawpodcast @TheNotoriousMMA @BhiteWrandon @TheNotoriousMMA @BhiteWrandon https://t.co/pmaiNCtYeR I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s… I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s…

Not one to be outdone, Petr Yan fired back at Conor McGregor by tweeting:

“Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA”

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s… I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. twitter.com/ezrawpodcast/s… Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Sean O’Malley has now inserted himself into this online back and forth. O’Malley addressed Conor McGregor in his tweet and stated:

“@TheNotoriousMMA let me take care of these little dudes.”

Conor McGregor is likely to make his highly anticipated comeback in 2022

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. McGregor lost the lightweight bout via first-round TKO, and is now on a two-fight losing streak.

Regardless, Conor McGregor has vowed to return stronger than ever. ‘Notorious’ has been working hard on his recovery and has been seen working hard in recent training videos.

McGregor has even hinted at potentially moving up to welterweight and or even as high as middleweight when he makes his much-awaited comeback in 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley’s next fight will be a bantamweight bout against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11th. Petr Yan, the current interim UFC bantamweight champion, is expected to face UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a title unification matchup in early 2022.

Edited by Josh Evanoff