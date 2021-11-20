"He just comes forward so much" - Sean O'Malley names the two UFC fighters he thinks are the best boxers in the promotion

Sean O’Malley has named two fighters he believes are the best boxers in the UFC. ‘Suga’ suggested that reigning interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway are currently the two best boxers in the promotion.

In an edition of The BrOMalley Show, UFC bantamweight star ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed multiple topics. Daniel notably asked Sean to name the best boxer, in response to which, ‘Suga’ stated:

“Now, Petr (Yan) is probably up there for sure. Max (Holloway) is up there. Petr doesn’t get hit as much. If you’re saying like, ‘What’s the best boxer?’ I’d say Floyd Mayweather; he hits and doesn’t get hit. So, I think that’s part of his (Yan’s); hit and not getting hit. As far as just throwing hands and combos and cardio, yeah, Max is up there. But…”

Daniel interrupted Sean O’Malley and suggested that because Max Holloway knows he can take a shot, he’s more than willing to eat a few strikes in order to land more. Sean concurred and said:

“Oh, yeah. He’s a tough motherf***er. I don’t know, and he does do good at slipping. He just comes forward so much. You’re just f**king; you’re gonna get hit. And when you throw that many punches, like, that’s that many more opportunities to get countered. It just goes with the style; you're gonna throw that many, you’ll probably get hit.”

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is expected to face reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a title unification matchup in 2022. It will be a rematch of their UFC 259 fight that transpired in March of this year and witnessed Sterling win via DQ (disqualification).

Meanwhile, Max Holloway is likely to fight current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy bout for the title in 2022. Holloway has also expressed interest in potentially facing MMA megastar Conor McGregor in a rematch.

You can watch Sean O’Malley and Daniel O’Malley’s conversation regarding the best boxer in the UFC in the video below:

Sean O’Malley will make his highly anticipated octagon return at UFC 269

Many in the MMA community have touted Sean O’Malley as a future UFC champion. The feared KO artist has received widespread praise for being one of the most innovative strikers in the sport of MMA today. The 27-year-old competes at bantamweight and is steadily working his way towards the top-15 of his weight class.

Sean O’Malley is scheduled to make his much-awaited return at UFC 269 on December 11th. ‘Suga’ is set to face 26-year-old Raulian Paiva in a three-round bantamweight bout at the event. The consensus is that a win over a skilled and battle-hardened 135-pounder like Paiva would surely boost O’Malley into the top-15 ranks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Joshua Broom