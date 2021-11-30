"That looks fun" - UFC star Sean O'Malley says he would "1,000 percent" compete at Triad Combat events instead of boxing bare-knuckle

UFC star Sean O’Malley has suggested that he’d be willing to compete in a Triller Triad Combat bout rather than a bare-knuckle boxing contest. ‘Suga’ praised the recent Triad Combat event that was promoted by Triller and featured MMA fighters taking on boxers in special mixed-rules Triad Combat bouts.

In an edition of The Timbo Sugar Show podcast, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley alongside podcast co-host and head coach Tim Welch opened up on multiple topics. Among these topics was the Triller Triad Combat event that took place at the Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 27th.

Sean O’Malley alluded to the recent surge in popularity of bare-knuckle combat. Bare-knuckle MMA and bare-knuckle boxing in particular, have witnessed steady growth in recent years. On that note, O’Malley indicated that instead of competing in bare-knuckle fights, he’d rather try his hand at Triller’s Triad Combat bouts. ‘Suga’ stated:

“Those, the Triangle, Trinidad, Triad, whatever the f**k, they’re pretty interesting. What size gloves were those? Those were like MMA boxing gloves. That was sick, dude. I would 1,000 percent do that over bare-knuckle. 1,000! That looks fun. Two-minute rounds, fourteen-minute fights, seven-twos. That’s crazy. That’s what I wish fighting was.”

The event witnessed Kubrat Pulev, Alexander Flores, and Harry Gigliotti pick up wins for Team Boxing. Meanwhile, Mike Perry, Derek Campos, Albert Tumenov, and Alexa Culp secured victories for Team MMA.

Moreover, veteran combat sportspersons – Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Shannon Briggs – served as the captains for Team MMA and Team Boxing respectively. They’re expected to clash in a Triad Combat fight in 2022.

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss Triller’s Triad Combat event and much more in the video below:

Sean O’Malley is set to return to the octagon at UFC 269

Sean O’Malley has been hailed as one of the most innovative strikers in the sport of MMA today. The 27-year-old KO artist is seen by many as a potential future UFC world champion.

He currently competes in the UFC bantamweight division and is on a two-fight win streak. Sean O’Malley is scheduled to face Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight bout at UFC 269 on December 11th.

This matchup between the two young bantamweights is thought to be truly pivotal for both fighters. Fan-favorite Sean O’Malley looks to continue his winning ways and break into the top-15 ranks at bantamweight.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Sean O’Malley is unlikely to compete in a Triller Triad Combat bout anytime soon. O’Malley’s currently under contract with the UFC and has his sights set on capturing the UFC bantamweight title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik