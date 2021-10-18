Watch: UFC star Sean O'Malley and his coach troll Brendan Schaub with parody of his Food Truck Diaries show

Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch have put forth a lighthearted video that’s seemingly an attempt to troll UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is no stranger to Brendan Schaub and has previously appeared on Schaub’s popular show Food Truck Diaries featured on the 'Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub’ YouTube channel.

In a recent video posted by Sean O’Malley on his official Instagram account, he and Tim Welch feature in a skit. Welch plays the role of Brendan Schaub and pretends as though he were hosting O’Malley on the Food Truck Diaries show.

You can watch their skit below. Sean O’Malley noted that the full video has been posted on his OnlyFans account:

The video is believed to be a shot at Brendan Schaub’s purported habit of being way too agreeable during his conversations. Schaub has often been criticized for being compliant to an excessive degree, particularly when speaking to guests on his show.

The retired MMA fighter has often been called out for pretending to agree with almost everything that his guests say, even though he may disagree with their opinions in actuality.

Furthermore, Schaub has time and again been criticized for constantly interrupting his guests while they’re speaking. This is yet another angle that has been alluded to in the skit. Addressing this, Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch said on the show:

“Today, we’re feeding ‘Sugar’ Sean. And we’re feeding him burritos and coffee. So, about the boxing last night, what did you think happened in the Deontay Wilder fight?” Asked Welch.

Sean O’Malley responded with his thoughts on the fight only to be immediately interrupted by Tim Welch. The coach proceeded to say:

“That’s exactly what I thought. Like, I thought Tyson Fury…”

Sean O’Malley is on the cusp of breaking into the top-15 of the UFC bantamweight division

Sean O'Malley could soon be a ranked fighter.

Sean O’Malley’s most recent fight was a third-round TKO win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July 2021. ‘Sugar’ is now set to face Raulian Paiva, who holds the 15th spot in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Sean O’Malley could turn into a major box office draw for the UFC.

That said, Sean O’Malley has consistently indicated that he’s in no rush to face higher-ranked opposition. ‘Sugar’ has emphasized that he’d like to get paid better as he faces increasingly tougher opponents.

Also Read

The Sean O'Malley vs. Raulian Paiva matchup will take place at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh