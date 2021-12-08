"I don't think that's necessarily good for fighting" - Sean O'Malley reacts to the recent images of Conor McGregor looking bulked up

Sean O’Malley has weighed in on recent images of MMA megastar Conor McGregor looking bulked up ahead of his comeback. ‘Sugar’ suggested that bulking up isn’t necessarily going to benefit McGregor.

In an edition of The Timbo Sugar Show podcast, Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch addressed Conor McGregor’s aforementioned pictures. O’Malley stated:

“I don’t think that’s necessarily good for fighting, dude. I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit.” O’Malley added, “Dude, if he’s 190 [pounds] right now, he should not go down and fight at 155. Watch him go do it, and be fast as f**k, and be better than ever too.”

Welch chimed in and indicated that Conor McGregor’s weight fluctuations aren’t healthy. Furthermore, he and Sean O’Malley insinuated that McGregor might be trying to set up the Nate Diaz welterweight trilogy fight next. ‘Sugar’ said:

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the last fight on Nate Diaz’s contract. But I don’t know, yeah, I don’t know.”

Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley opined that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have several options outside the UFC as well, including the much-discussed Triad Combat mixed rules fights, promoted by Triller. One ought to note that Conor McGregor has confirmed that he has two fights left on his UFC contract.

Watch Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch discuss Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and several other topics in the video below:

MMA wunderkind Khamzat Chimaev has challenged Conor McGregor to a fight in London

Conor McGregor's recent revelation that he’s bulked up to 190 pounds has led many to believe ‘The Notorious’ will to cut down to welterweight (170 pounds) rather than lightweight (155 pounds) for his next fight.

Nate Diaz has fought Conor McGregor twice at welterweight and has competed at welterweight since 2016. Lately, he's taken multiple jibes at the Irishman on social media. Interestingly, instead of calling out McGregor for a fight, Diaz advised him to take on UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

Meanwhile, the young ‘Borz’ issued a rather respectful call-out to Conor McGregor. Khamzat Chimaev has challenged McGregor to a fight in London in March 2022. Chimaev tweeted:

“March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209”

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev



he ran away like his brother March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️ March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️

Conor McGregor has competed at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight in his professional MMA career. ‘The Notorious’ last competed at lightweight. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has fought at middleweight and is currently competing at welterweight.

Whether or not the McGregor-Chimaev matchup comes to fruition remains to be seen. As for Sean O’Malley, he’s set to fight Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight bout at UFC 269 on December 11th.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by David Andrew