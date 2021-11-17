"Plenty left in me" - Conor McGregor claimed he'd 'easily' be back in 2022 in deleted tweet

Conor McGregor has finally revealed a timetable for his return to the UFC. The MMA megastar claimed he could easily be back in action sometime in mid-2022.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to respond to a fan who posted statistics on McGregor's pay-per-view buys at age 33 vs. Floyd Mayweather's numbers at that same age. The Irishman proceeded to thank the fan for digging up the numbers and dropped a vital piece of information regarding his career moving forward.

"Wow! A lovely statistic! Plenty left in me too. I will be back mid 2022, easily. God bless," McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor says he'll be back in mid-2022

In true Conor McGregor fashion, the MMA star deleted the tweet a few moments after sending it. Fortunately, the Irishman's social media interactions will forever live through screenshots.

McGregor suffered a gruesome injury during his last fight at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' broke his left tibia in the closing moments of the first round, leading to a TKO loss for him against Dustin Poirier.

The former two-division champion has since been documenting his progress on social media. Based on his latest Instagram posts, McGregor has resumed training as he recently uploaded a video of himself hitting the pads for the first time since his freak accident.

Conor McGregor has made several social media rivals

Conor McGregor may have been sidelined by his injuries, but that did not stop the Irishman from starting rivalries with his fellow fighters on social media. Over the past week alone, McGregor has managed to make enemies out of Petr Yan, Max Holloway and Chael Sonnen.

he 33-year-old also hinted that he's targeting a rematch with Holloway. Last Saturday, the Irishman posted a video of himself seemingly stalking the former featherweight champion through his TV screen.

McGregor recently claimed to be the best boxer in the UFC and said he'd "rip up" Petr Yan to prove his point. Naturally, the Russian took exception to his comments and engaged in a back-and-forth with McGregor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

McGregor also traded barbs with former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen. The interaction began when Sonnen referred to McGregor as a "little rich weirdo."

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by C. Naik