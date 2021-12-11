UFC 269: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (December 11, 2021)?

UFC has put together one of the most stacked fight cards for its final pay-per-view event of the year that will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on December 11. The highly-anticipated lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will headline the UFC 269 main card.

The co-headliner will see the No. 1-ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight title against upstart Julianna Pena.

danawhite @danawhite Last PPV of the year!!!!! Last PPV of the year!!!!! https://t.co/0XAMydNPwg

In the main card opener, rising UFC star Sean O'Malley will take on No.15-ranked Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight showdown.

UFC News @UFCNews



is happy to be back! Hear what he had to say about his reputation and his thoughts on opponent Raulain Paiva 🔊⬆️



Order "Every single person that talks crap in the comments are going to watch my fight." @SugaSeanMMA is happy to be back! Hear what he had to say about his reputation and his thoughts on opponent Raulain Paiva 🔊⬆️Order #UFC269 here ➡️: bit.ly/3ImVK86 "Every single person that talks crap in the comments are going to watch my fight."@SugaSeanMMA is happy to be back! Hear what he had to say about his reputation and his thoughts on opponent Raulain Paiva 🔊⬆️ Order #UFC269 here ➡️: bit.ly/3ImVK86 https://t.co/McIHTdWgRz

UFC 269 - Timings

Here are the UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

The UFC 269 early prelims will kick off at 6:15 PM ET/ 3:15 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, December 11. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UK

For UK audiences, the UFC 269 early prelims will get underway at 11:15 PM GMT on Saturday, December 11, followed by the prelims at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, December 12. The main card will begin at 3 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, December 12 in India before UFC 269 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway from 8:30 AM IST.

UFC 269 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 269 card this weekend.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (lightweight) - Main Event

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (women's bantamweight) - Co-main Event

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt (flyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige (featherweight)

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Early Prelims

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick (women's flyweight)

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner (featherweight)

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Also Read Article Continues below

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Prem Deshpande