"A+ and a Hell Yeah!" - WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin approves Tai Tuivasa's UFC 269 shoey

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin approved Tai Tuivasa's UFC 269 shoey following his triumph over Augusto Sakai in Las Vegas.

Tuivasa defeated Sakai in the second of three rounds via knockout at Nevada's T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Immediately after the win, he climbed over the cage, collected footwear, poured a drink into it and did the famous Aussie shoey.

Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani shared a video of Tuivasa's celebratory moment and asked for Steve Austin's opinion on Twitter. The WWE legend expressed his excitement.

"A+ and a Hell Yeah!!!," posted Steve Austin.

See what 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin said about Tai Tuivasa's shoey below:

Steve Austin is known for his work during the historic 'Attitude Era' of WWF. He has acted in several hollywood movies and also served as a show host.

During his pro wrestling run, he was a six-time world champion and a record three-time WWE Royal Rumble winner.

Tai Tuivasa is currently one of the most prolific finishers in the UFC

Tai Tuivasa achieved his fourth straight victory inside the octagon with his finish against No.11-ranked heavyweight contender Augusto Sakai. It was the 13th knockout win of his 17-fight professional mixed martial arts career.

Tuivasa has 14 victories and three losses so far. He is second only to the UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (five) when it comes to longest active UFC finish streaks.

The 28-year-old Australian is tied with the likes of fellow heavyweight Chris Daukaus and welterweight sensations Khamzat Chimaev and Vicente Luque on the list.

The only non-knockout win in the career of 'Bam Bam' came against UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski. Tuivasa defeated Arlovski via unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June 2018 before going on a three-fight losing streak.

He has claimed two $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus awards in the world's biggest MMA promotion so far and might possibly claim one more at UFC 269.

