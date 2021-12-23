Watch: Ciryl Gane shows off slick sparring footage ahead of UFC 270 title fight against Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane has given fans a glimpse into his sparring ahead of his all-important fight against Francis Ngannou. The interim UFC heavyweight champion has posted a video featuring highlights from some of his sparring sessions. The video primarily shows him landing punches, kicks, and knees on his training partners.

The towering heavyweight – who’s earned widespread praise for his footwork and overall movement in his MMA bouts – has once again reminded fans of his elusiveness. In the video, ‘Bon Gamin’ craftily slips most of his opponents’ strikes and masterfully utilizes his footwork to glide in and out of striking range.

Furthermore, Ciryl Gane also shows off a few dance moves in the video. The Frenchman appears to be jovial ahead of his high-stakes fight for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. The background music added to the video synchronizes with Gane’s incredible striking skills and his stupendous dance moves.

Watch Ciryl Gane’s slick sparring footage ahead of his fight against Francis Ngannou below:

The interim UFC heavyweight champion will fight his former sparring partner, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, in a title unification bout at UFC 270 on January 22nd. The consensus is that the winner of this epic clash between the undefeated Ciryl Gane and ‘The Predator’ will defend the undisputed UFC heavyweight title against Jon Jones.

Jon Jones on why he’d fight Francis Ngannou rather than Ciryl Gane

Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacated his title in August 2020 and confirmed that he’d be moving up to the heavyweight division. Widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, ‘Bones’ has vowed to capture the UFC heavyweight title.

Jon Jones has been bulking up and getting accustomed to his new weight class over the past several months. He’s indicated that he’ll make his heavyweight debut in 2022. Jones’ very first heavyweight bout is expected to be a title fight against the winner of the Ngannou-Gane matchup.

Addressing this fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Bones’ emphasized that while his main focus is winning the title, he hopes to fight Francis Ngannou rather than Ciryl Gane. Jon Jones explained that Ngannou is currently a much bigger star than Gane, which makes a fight between himself and ‘The Predator’ a big-money matchup. Jones stated:

“I don't think it's a mega-fight [me vs. Gane],” Jones added. “Francis is definitely a bigger star. It'll be a lot of money lost if Francis were to lose, but I don't care who wins the fight, I just want the championship.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim