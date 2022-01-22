"Don't ever touch my face" - Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier have hilarious exchange at UFC fighter meeting

Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier were involved in a hilarious exchange at the UFC 270 fighter meeting in California on Thursday.

During episode five of UFC 270 Embedded: Vlog Series, Ngannou sat down for an interview with commentators Cormier, Jon Anik and interviewer Megan Olivi.

Before and after the chat, 'The Predator' and 'DC' exchanged some friendly banter and the latter instructed the UFC heavyweight champion to never touch his face.

"Can't even take this guy down anymore. He's wrestling now. You're big - 275, 280 [pounds]? That is actually a nightmare for me... I know, I got it on purpose. Don't ever touch my face. The one thing you would not do is touch my face. Please don't do that. Now, I've got to go to the bathroom because you tried to punch me. God bless you," quipped Daniel Cormier.

Watch Cormier get involved in a friendly conversation with Ngannou and other UFC 270 build-ups from Anaheim below:

Ngannou and interim 265-pound division titleholder Ciryl Gane will headline the first UFC pay-per-view of the year in a unification bout. Cormier will provide commentary for the event alongside Anik and Joe Rogan.

Both Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight belt

Stipe Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history, winning the belt twice and completing four successful title defenses. He holds a 20-4 record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far.

Miocic is 3-2 in his last five encounters inside the octagon, which includes a trilogy against Daniel Cormier and two outings against Francis Ngannou. He has faced only two opponents since the beginning of 2018.

Watch Daniel Cormier become the second double champ in UFC history over three years ago below:

Then he called out Brock Lesnar! Daniel Cormier = history maker!The champ became the champ champ after knocking out Stipe Miocic at #UFC226 Then he called out Brock Lesnar! Daniel Cormier = history maker! 🙌The champ became the champ champ after knocking out Stipe Miocic at #UFC226 🏆🏆Then he called out Brock Lesnar! 😳 https://t.co/FaLBeO7DPm

Light heavyweight champion Cormier knocked out heavyweight titleholder Miocic in the very first round at UFC 226 to become the second UFC fighter ever after Conor McGregor to hold two belts simultaneously.

However, 'DC' lost the rematch at UFC 241 to drop the gold and also suffered a defeat in the trilogy contest at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Ngannou got revenge on Miocic for the UFC 220 loss as he finished him early in the second round at UFC 260 to become the champion.

