Deiveson Figueiredo reportedly just nine pounds away from making weight a week ahead of trilogy fight with Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo is currently on a collision course with Brandon Moreno to participate in the final edition of their trilogy saga. As fight night inches closer, popular MMA journalist Marc Raimondi has revealed that the former flyweight champion is only 9lbs away from making championship weight.

In a post on Twitter, Raimondi offered UFC fans worldwide an update from Deiveson Figueiredo's coach, Eric Albarracin:

"[Eric Albarracin] tells me that Figueiredo is only nine pounds from the flyweight limit and we’re still eight days out."

Weight cuts have perennially been a thorn in the 34-year-old's side. The Fight Ready product has missed weight on multiple occasions and has frequently looked depleted on the scales.

Figueiredo weighed in at 2.5lbs over the weight limit in his UFC Fight Night 169 title clash against Joseph Benavidez in early 2020. Still, the Brazilian secured a Round 2 finish against Benavidez at the Chartway Arena. He also cited issues with his weight cut as the main reason behind his loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. '

The Assassin Baby' put on a spectacular performance in his second outing against Figueiredo at UFC 263. The 28-year-old went on to record a third-round submission win against the Brazilian to become the undisputed flyweight champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo training with Henry Cejudo; vows to knock Brandon Moreno out

As Deiveson Figueiredo inches closer to his trilogy fight against Brandon Moreno, he has a major bone to pick with the Mexican. In a recent interview with 'Trocação Franca', the Brazilian revealed that Henry Cejudo will be present in his corner.

According to Figueiredo:

“Brandon Moreno is dirty — that’s all I have to say about him. He’s dirty. He’s a traitor. When I came to Scottsdale, [Ariz. at the Fight Ready gym,] Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here and then became [Joseph] Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal. That’s why Cejudo is coming with me [to the fight], to look into his eyes. Cejudo will be in my corner to look at this little punk’s face, and I’ll knock him out. Mark my words.” [h/t: MMA Fighting]

Deiveson Figueiredo has been training with Henry Cejudo ahead of his penultimate clash against Brandon Moreno. With a win against the Mexican, Figueiredo will hope to re-establish control over the UFC flyweight division.

