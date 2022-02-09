"He's got a hell of a chin" - Dan Hardy predicts Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa fight at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa will take on Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight banger at UFC 271. Former UFC fighter and analyst Dan Hardy recently gave his prediction for the upcoming bout.

While Derrick Lewis is known for his devastating knockout power, Hardy has faith in Tuivasa's chin. Hardy believes 'Bam Bam' can withstand a knockout blow from Lewis unlike his previous opponents. The 39-year old said in an interview with Submission Radio:

"Of course Derrick Lewis has always got the chance of just catching you clean. But then when have we seen Tai [Tuivasa] like knocked unconscious. Like he was TKO'd by JDS [Junior dos Santos] but that was from mount and he was striking back from mount bottom if you remember. So it's not like he was unconscious. He's got a hell of a chin. He might just be able to take a shot that most people wouldn't be able to and keep going."

Watch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Dan Hardy also believes Tuivasa is a smart fighter and can pick Lewis apart by cutting the octagon. 'The Outlaw' predicted a decision victory for Tuivasa if he can walk through a few shots from 'The Black Beast'.

Derrick Lewis on Tai Tuivasa's shoey celebration

Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will certainly bring entertainment to the octagon come fight night. Lewis is not down with 'Bam Bam's signature celebration, the shoey.

Lewis claimed he could not fathom drinking beer mixed with another person's sweat as his own feet smelled 'cheesy'. Houston's finest said in an interview with Fox Sports Australia:

“Yeah, he’s good, man. I like him. I like Tai, and I really appreciate him knocking out Greg Hardy like he did the last fight. Greg was talking a lot of trash that week, so I appreciate it, but I just don’t like the beer-drinking out of the shoe and all that. What y’all do out there? I don’t like all that. That’s nasty. My feet smell cheesy. I just can’t imagine just another man’s sweat in – I don’t know.”

Watch Derrick Lewis weigh in on Tai Tuivasa below:

Edited by John Cunningham