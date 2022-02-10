"Brunson poses a much bigger threat than Sean Strickland" - Eugene Bareman weighs in on Israel Adesanya's next opponent if he gets past Robert Whittaker

Eugene Bareman believes a rematch against Derek Brunson will present Israel Adesanya with a stiffer test than Sean Strickland.

Ever since his first-round TKO loss to 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 230, Brunson has racked up five consecutive victories. He could vault himself into title contention by beating Jarod Cannonier at UFC 271. Meanwhile, Strickland is on a six-fight win streak and most recently defeated Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Eugene Bareman stated that Sean Strickland is a colorful character, who will be better at promoting a fight with Israel Adesanya. However, the City kickboxing head trainer feels Derek Brunson will present his protege with a tougher challenge.

"I don't know too much about Sean Strickland. I haven't actually watched a lot of Sean Strickland but [from] what little I've seen, yeah, we can do that fight. Brunson poses a much bigger threat than Sean Strickland does. Let's be honest but I think Israel would be very fascinated in a character like Sean Strickland. I think their interactions will be... you'll be every entertained out of their interactions, Ariel. But yeah, we'd be interested in that fight," said Bareman.

Israel Adesanya talks about his value to the UFC after inking lucrative new deal

Israel Adesanya is one of several big stars whose previous contract was coming to an end heading into his rematch with Robert Whittaker. However, the Nigerian-born New Zealander has signed a multiple-fight deal with the UFC, which will see him become one of the highest earners in MMA history.

During a press conference to promote UFC 271, Adesanya talked about his status in the company and the value he brings:

"The thing I wanna know is, what's my value to the company? You can't undersell my value. If you are, you're kidding yourself. I bring so many different looks to this company, even without trying. I'm Nigerian, I brought that whole nation. Me and the three kings, the continent of Africa is on our backs. I wear it on my chest. We have the Oceanian region looking at us. I'm a guy who crosses over to the mainstream so easily. I have this appeal. I know I have that 'it' thing."

If Israel Adesanya can retain his crown at UFC 271, he will elevate his standing in the pantheon of legendary middleweights. He will move clear of Chris Weidman (three) with four successful title defenses, behind only Anderson Silva (10).

