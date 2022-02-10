"This will trickle down to the rest of the fighters" - Israel Adesanya claims his new bumper UFC contract will benefit other fighters on the roster

Israel Adesanya believes his new lucrative contract will benefit both the UFC and the other fighters on the roster.

'The Last Stylebender' was one of several big stars whose deals were winding down before he inked an extension. His new contract will make him one of the highest-paid fighters in MMA history.

During a media scrum to promote his upcoming rematch with Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya stated that he was happy with his relationship with the UFC. He added that his bumper contract would have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the roster:

“Look, I love the UFC. I’ve looked at this company and wanted to be in this company for so long. I love that we’ve gotten to this agreement finally. I just signed for the actual bout this week... I’m glad we came to this agreement. I’m glad we have a good working relationship. Like I said, with everything happening right now, this will trickle down to the rest of the fighters and it’s only going to be great for the company. Just give it time," said Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya talks about his relationship with the UFC

Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight crown in a highly-anticipated rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas. One of the biggest stories that has emerged in the lead-up to the fight is 'The Last Stylebender's' bumper contract extension.

At UFC 271 media day, Adesanya talked about the value he adds to the UFC by bringing in a different set of eyeballs:

"The thing I wanna know is, what's my value to the company? You can't undersell my value. If you are, you're kidding yourself. I bring so many different looks to this company, even without trying. I'm Nigerian, I brought that whole nation. Me and the three kings, the continent of Africa is on our backs. I wear it on my chest. We have the Oceanian region looking at us. I'm a guy who crosses over to the mainstream so easily. I have this appeal. I know I have that 'it' thing."

While the specifics of Israel Adesanya's contract haven't been disclosed to the public, the middleweight kingpin insinuated that he was the second-highest paid fighter in the UFC, presumably behind Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar even put out a tweet praising Adesanya.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Don’t just fight! Perform!

back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @espn #AndStill twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a release from @ParadigmSports , Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts." Per a release from @ParadigmSports, Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts." Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

