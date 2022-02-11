"Have some mushrooms, keep doing you" - Israel Adesanya has the perfect advice for Joe Rogan in the face of Spotify 'n-word' controversy

Israel Adesanya has expressed his support for Joe Rogan amid the veteran UFC commentator’s ongoing issues. He also had a word of advice for him on how to deal with the controversy.

Rogan has been accused of using his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, to spread misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, a video compilation of the renowned comedian and podcaster saying the ‘N-word' has been doing the rounds on social media.

During the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, a reporter asked UFC president Dana White about his take on Rogan’s recent issues. Adesanya chimed in with a response and stated:

“First off, let me take this one. Hold up. I’m black. I can take this one. Look, there’s a lot of cu**s in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. And Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. And it’s just, f**k the noise, man. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man. And he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. So, that’s my ni**a Joe Rogan. F**k the noise.”

Adesanya was then asked what advice he’d give Rogan to shut out all the noise around him. ‘The Last Stylebender’ replied by saying:

“Do what I said. F**k the noise. Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms. Keep doing you.”

Watch Israel Adesanya express his support for Joe Rogan in the video below:

Spotify, the platform that exclusively hosts Rogan's podcast, recently took down 113 episodes of JRE. Many believe this is due to the use of racial language and the spread of misinformation related to the ongoing pandemic.

Reacting to the viral compilation video which possibly resulted in numerous episodes of his podcast getting taken down, Rogan revealed that he has never had any racist intentions in his life. He took to Instagram to address the issue and seemingly apologized for his actions.

Brandan Schaub says Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy is a "calculated attack"

Brendan Schaub believes the recent allegations of racism brought against Joe Rogan are a calculated attack by those who want to silence the popular comic.

Schaub explained that although Rogan has previously used the 'N-word' on his podcast, light is being shed upon the matter now because he's already being criticized for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19. The former UFC fighter also pointed out that since it's Black History Month, talking about the issue now could compound the UFC commentator's problems.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"It's been a calculated attack on Joe right now and it's been boiling and it's boiled up to February and they decided to pull the race card in February. That stuff they said has been out forever. Everyone's aware of it, that stuff has been out forever, you don't think when he signed with spotify people are aware of this stuff?"

'Big Brown' added:

"Of course this is a calculated attack and you can see the slow boil and then it's Black History Month. What a better time to spark this than black history month."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments in the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by aditya.rangarajan