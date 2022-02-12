"Security yelled at me" - Israel Adesanya reveals he snuck inside Toyota Center after UFC 192 weigh-ins

In a recent post on social media, Israel Adesanya harked back to a moment he experienced way back in 2015. He posted a picture of himself on the weighing scale. The picture was clicked after he snuck into the Toyota Center, the venue that hosted UFC 192.

The Kiwi admitted he had always envisioned great success for himself in the realm of MMA and was only practicing posing on the scales for when he finally made it big in the UFC.

"When you know…you know! [UFC192] in this same arena, I snuck onto the scales after weigh ins to practice posing for my moment in the UFC. Security yelled at me 7 years later I’m headlining this bitch just like I’ve always seen in my vision. So yea…"

Check out Israel Adesanya's post below:

So yea…#player1 When you know…you know! 👁 #UFC192 in this same arena, I snuck onto the scales after weigh ins to practice posing for my moment in the UFC. Security yelled at me. 7 years later I’m headlining this bitch just like I’ve always seen in my vision.So yea… #itwaswritten When you know…you know! 👁⚡️#UFC192 in this same arena, I snuck onto the scales after weigh ins to practice posing for my moment in the UFC. Security yelled at me 😂. 7 years later I’m headlining this bitch just like I’ve always seen in my vision.So yea…#itwaswritten #player1 https://t.co/8B8eYRGdP5

Unlike his forbidden outing on the scales at UFC 192, Adesanya is poised to feature as the main attraction in the upcoming pay-per-view. Headlining UFC 271, the 32-year-old is all set to rematch Robert Whittaker at the Toyota Center.

The pair initially locked horns at UFC 243 where 'The Last Stylebender' stopped Whittaker in the second round to unify the UFC middleweight titles and emerge as the freshly minted divisional champion.

Both Whittaker and Adesanya have gone on to record great successes ever since, only for their paths to cross once again at the iconic venue in Houston, Texas, on February 12.

Israel Adesanya believes UFC 271 was his best weight-cut yet

As Israel Adesanya inches closer to his upcoming clash against 'The Reaper' in Houston, he hailed his most recent weight-cut as the "best weight cut yet." 'The Last Stylebender' offered fans some insight into the same in a post on social media.

Adesanya shared footage of his weigh-in on Twitter. The Kiwi officially weighed in at 184-lbs and successfully made championship weight. In the video he was seen trolling his detractors who alleged that the use of PEDs caused the swelling in his chest.

"My best weight cut yet."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

🤯 My best weight cut yet. My best weight cut yet.😱🤯😡💉💦 https://t.co/UBz8BmWQud

