"We've done this sh*t ourselves and we don't need them" - Israel Adesanya slams New Zealand government after UFC 271 win

Israel Adesanya has yet again lashed out at the New Zealand government after successfully defending his title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Saturday night. The Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter fought his way to a unanimous decision victory on the night against the former champ of the division.

Following the fight, Adesanya once again slammed the New Zealand government for not doing enough for Kiwi fighters who represent the country in globally renowned promotions like the UFC. 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that the government tries to "piggyback" on the fighters' popularity when they do well but refuses to help them unlike athletes competing in other mainstream sports.

Adesanya pointed out how the NZ government severely hindered his teammate Dan Hooker's training camp ahead of UFC 266 back in September last year due to strict COVID-19 related restrictions in the country. They also held his visa until the last moment, almost forcing 'Hangman' to pull out of the fight.

Adesanya said that all current UFC fighters hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, are self funded and self made, and don't require handouts from the government. At the post-fight press conference following UFC 271, Adesanya said:

"When we're doing great, they want to pat us on the back and try and piggyback on what we're doing but when they have the chance to shaft us, that's what they did to Dan Hooker, that still pi**es me off... We're self funded, self made, we never had any handouts from the government, we've done this sh*t ourselves and we don't need them."

Israel Adesanya likely to make next title defense in June

Israel Adesanya is one of the most active champions in the UFC right now. Heading into the fight with Whittaker, 'The Last Stylebender' said he'd like to defend the title on multiple occasions this year. After picking up his second win against 'The Reaper' at UFC 271, Adesanya said he's likely to step inside the octagon as early as June.

As for his next opponent, Adesanya hinted that he might be facing Jared Cannonier next. 'The Killa Gorilla' picked up a knockout win against Derek Brunson at UFC 271 and called out the champ following the fight.

Even UFC president Dana White seemed to be on board with the idea of a potential clash between Cannonier and Adesanya next.

