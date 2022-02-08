Jake Paul not aware Israel Adesanya is fighting at UFC 271, jibes at Dana White for lack of promotion

Jake Paul says he's unaware that Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title this weekend at UFC 271. Jibing at Dana White for the lack of promotion surrounding the pay-per-view, 'The Problem Child' said he had no idea there was a UFC event taking place in a few days.

Adesanya is set to defend the middleweight title against former champion Robert Whittaker in a much-anticipated rematch which is set to headline UFC 271. The event takes place on February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to FightHype.com recently, Paul pointed out the lack of promotion around the event. Although he says he doesn't know why the build-up to UFC 271 has been quiet thus far, Paul feels it has got something to do with White possibly being unhappy about something. He said:

"Oh, he [Israel Adesanya] is [fighting this weekend]? I guess it's because there hasn't been any really good promotion around it. I have not heard anything to be honest, but I'm sure he [Dana White] can't be that happy." Paul said.

Jake Paul reacts to Dana White's silence over viral diss track

Jake Paul and Dana White have had a very public beef over the past year, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticizing the UFC supremo for not paying its fighters adequately. The undefeated boxer even promised to fight Jorge Masvidal under MMA rules if White agreed to increase minimum fighter pay to $50,000, provide long-term healthcare, and guarantee 50% of the promotion's annual revenue went to fighters.

Paul recently released a diss track on Dana White which went viral all over the internet. White chose not to respond and that made Paul feel like the UFC president was "scared."

"I don't know, I guess he's scared," Paul said when asked about White's silence in the same interview.

Jake Paul is 5-0 as a pro-boxer, having picked up three wins against former MMA world champions. 'The Problem Child' has finished four out of five fights and knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight.

